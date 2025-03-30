Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): Fiery bowling spells by Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj and a half-century by Sai Sudharsan were the highlights as Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With this win, GT has added two points to the tally. Also, they continue their impeccable record of 4-0 against MI at Ahmedabad, improving their overall head-to-head record to 4-2.

During the run chase of 197 runs, Rohit Sharma started off with two boundaries against Mohammed Siraj. But the bowler had the last laugh as Rohit was cleaned up on the very next ball. MI was 8/1 in 0.4 overs.

Tilak Varma was next up on the crease, and he started off taking an aggressive approach against Kagiso Rabada, getting two fours and a six against him.

Tilak's partnership with Ryan Rickelton was just budding, but Siraj cleaned the South African for just six. MI is 35/2 in 4.3 overs.

Tilak was joined by Suryakumar Yadav and both took the team through the powerplay, with MI at 48/2, with Suryakumar (9*) and Tilak (20*) unbeaten.

MI reached the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was 86/2, with Tilak (37*) and Suryakumar (29*) unbeaten. Both had brought a 50-run stand in just 31 balls.

However, the partnership was broken by Prasidh Krishna as a catch by Rahul Tewatia at long-on spelt the end of Tilak for 39 in 36 balls, with three fours and a six. MI was 97/3 in 11.3 overs.

Robin Minz, the uncapped Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter, also fell to Sai Kishore for three, failing to make an impact. MI was 108/4 in 13 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was 118/4, with Suryakumar (47*) and Hardik (9*) unbeaten.

GT got into the match big time as Suryakumar (48 in 28 balls, a four and four sixes) and Hardik (11 in 17 balls) lost their wickets. MI was 124/6 in 17 overs.

MI ended their innings at 160/6, with Naman Dhir (18*) and Mitchell Santner (18*) unbeaten.

Prasidh (2/18) and Siraj (2/34) were the top bowlers for GT. Sai and Kagiso Rabada got a wicket each.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians (MI) staged a strong comeback to limit the Gujarat Titans (GT) to 196/8 after the hosts seemed on course for a 200-plus total in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Gujarat were cruising at 179/3 when they suffered a dramatic collapse, losing three wickets in three consecutive deliveries. Sai Sudharsan, who was in fine form, fell on the final ball of Trent Boult's spell for 63 off 41. Rahul Tewatia was run out without facing a delivery, and Sherfane Rutherford departed on the next ball, dismissed by Deepak Chahar for 18.

The Titans suddenly found themselves at 179/6 in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field. Gujarat's opening pair, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, provided a strong start with a 78-run stand before Gill fell for 38 to MI captain Hardik Pandya. Jos Buttler then joined Sudharsan, adding a 51-run partnership before being dismissed for 39 by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Shahrukh Khan, retained by GT, failed to make an impact and was dismissed for 9 by Pandya, who picked up his second wicket. Gujarat reached 150 in 15.5 overs and looked set for a big finish. However, Boult's brilliant delivery removed Sudharsan at 179/4, triggering the collapse.

Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada at the crease, Gujarat could not push past 200, due to Mumbai's disciplined death bowling. Captain Pandya led the attack with figures of 2/29, while Boult, Chahar, Mujeeb, and Satyanarayana Raju chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans 196/8 (Sai Sudharsan 63, Jos Buttler 39; Hardik Pandya 2/29) vs. Mumbai Indians: 160/6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 48, Tilak Varma 39, Prasidh Krishna 2/18). (ANI)

