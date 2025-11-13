Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 13 (ANI): West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford has been traded to the five-time champions Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL on Thursday announced that MI acquired Rutherford for a price tag of Rs 2.6 crore from GT after a successful trade. The announcement came hours after the Hardik Pandya-led side announced the arrival of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

"West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is set to represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 season following a successful trade from the Gujarat Titans (GT). Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford will move to MI at his existing fee," IPL said in a release.

"Thank you for the memories, Sherfane!" Gujarat Titans wrote on X after Rutherford's departure. In the last season, during Gujarat's run to the playoffs, Rutherford provided the much-needed fireworks in the middle. He finished with 291 runs while striking handsomely at 157.29.

Rutherford, 27, has featured in 44 T20Is for the West Indies and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is. He forged a 139-run stand with Andre Russell against Australia in Perth in February 2024.

With over 200 T20 matches under his belt and 3,500-plus runs across the globe, Rutherford holds a reputation for lighting up scoreboards wherever he goes. Rutherford is known for his explosive batting style and for providing quick-fire cameos. His brute force with the bat is coupled with his ability to roll his arm and bowl pace deliveries, making him an all-round asset.

Earlier on Thursday, MI confirmed the homecoming for seasoned all-rounder Shardul Thakur. The Lucknow Super Giants picked up the Mumbai-based all-rounder for Rs 2 crore as an injury replacement in the last season, wherein he featured in 10 games. Ahead of the 19th edition of the league, the all-rounder has been traded to the Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of Rs 2 crore. (ANI)

