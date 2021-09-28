Sharjah, Sep 28 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.

KKR have made a couple of changes with injured all-rounder Andre Russell and out-of-form pacer Prasidh Krishna making way for Kiwi quick Tim Southee and fast bowler Sandeep Warrier.

For the Capitals, the injured Prithvi Shaw made way for Australian Steve Smith in the playing XI.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier.

