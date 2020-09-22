New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings broke viewership records as 20 crore people tuned in to watch the match.

CSK had managed to defeat Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

Also Read | Andre Russell Smashes Camera With his Power-Hitting, Fires a Warning to Mumbai Indians Ahead of KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

BCCI's secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the feat. "Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this," he wrote on Twitter.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni announced his return to cricket by recording 100 wins for his franchise on Saturday. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2020.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings’ Friendly Banter on Social Media is Something You Need to Check Ahead of Their IPL 2020 Match in Sharjah.

With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins as the leader of a franchise. CSK had been on a five-match losing streak against Mumbai, but after winning the match on Saturday, the Dhoni-led franchise finally gained a victory over the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni returned to the cricket field after 437 days as he last played a match during the 2019 World Cup. He had last played against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament in July last year.

The former India skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)