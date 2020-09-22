Andre Russell is a powerful hitter and has had a history of hitting tall sixes and is known to walk away with the match single-handedly. Now, ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, here was Russell slamming towering sixes and owing to his power-hitting, the West Indian even went on to smash the camera capturing his explosive shots. The teams shared the video of the incident on their social media accounts. KKR will play their first game against Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma and men had lost their first Dream11 IPL 2020 game against the Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knights on the other hand would love to have a winning start in the Dream11 IPL 2020. KKR IPL 2020 Schedule for PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Ahead of the game, like everyone else, Russell was also seen sweating it out in the nets. He was seen slamming tall sixes in the nets and the cameras were placed a few yards away from the nets to capture each of his movements during the session. After hitting a few towering sixes, he slapped one of them down the line and smash went the camera. From the look of it, it seemed that the Caribbean had brutally destroyed the lenses. If you don't believe us, check out a video below:

Meanwhile, check out a few pictures and videos from the nets.

Picture

Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams, Mumbai Indians dominates the record as they have won 19 games out of 25 and the remaining are won by KKR.

