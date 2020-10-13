Dubai, Oct 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings:

S Curran

b S Sharma

31

F du Plessis

c Bairstow b S Sharma

0

S Watson

c Pandey b Natarajan 42

A Rayudu

c Warner b K Ahmed

41

MS Dhoni

c Williamson b Natarajan 21

R Jadeja not out 25

D Barvo b K Ahmed 0

D Chahar not out 2

Extras: (LB-3, WD-2) 5

Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 167

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-116, 4-120, 5-152, 6-152.

Bowling:

S Sharma 4-0-19-2, K Ahmed 4-0-45-2, S Nadeem 4-0-29-0, T Natarajan 4-0-41-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-30-0. More PTI

