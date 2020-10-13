Dubai, Oct 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Tuesday.
Chennai Super Kings:
S Curran
b S Sharma
31
F du Plessis
c Bairstow b S Sharma
0
S Watson
c Pandey b Natarajan 42
A Rayudu
c Warner b K Ahmed
41
MS Dhoni
c Williamson b Natarajan 21
R Jadeja not out 25
D Barvo b K Ahmed 0
D Chahar not out 2
Extras: (LB-3, WD-2) 5
Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 167
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-116, 4-120, 5-152, 6-152.
Bowling:
S Sharma 4-0-19-2, K Ahmed 4-0-45-2, S Nadeem 4-0-29-0, T Natarajan 4-0-41-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-30-0. More PTI
