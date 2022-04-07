Navi Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals Innings:

Prithvi Shaw c de Kock b Gowtham 61

David Warner c Badoni b Bishnoi 4

Rovman Powell b Bishnoi 3

Rishabh Pant not out 39

Sarfaraz Khan not out 36

Extras: (LB-2 W-4) 6

Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 149

Fall of wickets: 1/67 2/69 3/74

Bowling: Jason Holder 4-0-30-0, K Gowtham 4-1-23-1, Avesh Khan 3-0-32-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-2, Andrew Tye 3-0-28-0, Krunal Pandya 2-0-12-0. More

