Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians:

Ishan Kishan lbw b Rashid Khan 31

Rohit Sharma c Rahul Tewatia b Rashid Khan 29

Suryakumar Yadav not out 103

Nehal Wadhera b Rashid Khan 15

Vishnu Vinod c Abhinav Manohar b Mohit Sharma 30

Tim David c and b Rashid Khan 5

Cameron Green not out 3

Extras: (LB-2) 2

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 218

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-66, 3-88, 4-153, 5-164.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-53-0, Mohit Sharma 4-0-43-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-30-4, Noor Ahmad 4-0-38-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-52-0. (MORE) PTI

