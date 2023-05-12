Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.
Mumbai Indians:
Ishan Kishan lbw b Rashid Khan 31
Rohit Sharma c Rahul Tewatia b Rashid Khan 29
Suryakumar Yadav not out 103
Nehal Wadhera b Rashid Khan 15
Vishnu Vinod c Abhinav Manohar b Mohit Sharma 30
Tim David c and b Rashid Khan 5
Cameron Green not out 3
Extras: (LB-2) 2
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 218
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-66, 3-88, 4-153, 5-164.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-53-0, Mohit Sharma 4-0-43-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-30-4, Noor Ahmad 4-0-38-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-52-0. (MORE) PTI
