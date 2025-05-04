Dharamsala, May 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings Innings:

Priyansh Arya c Mayank Yadav b Akash Maharaj Singh 1

Prabhsimran Singh c Pooran b Digvesh Rathi 91

Josh Inglis c David Miller b Akash Maharaj Singh 30

Shreyas Iyer c Mayank Yadav b Digvesh Rathi 45

Nehal Wadhera b Prince Yadav 16

Shashank Singh not out 35

Marcus Stoinis not out 15

Extras: (W-5) 5

Total: (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 236

Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 50-2, 128-3, 162-4, 216-5.

Bowler: Akash Maharaj Singh 4-0-30-2, Mayank Yadav 4-0-60-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-57-0, Digvesh Singh Rathi 4-0-46-2, Prince Yadav 4-0-43-1. (MORE) PTI

