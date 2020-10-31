Sharjah, Oct 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings

Josh Philippe c Pandey b Khan 32

Devdutt Padikkal b Sandeep 5

Virat Kohli c Williamson b Sandeep 7

AB de Villiers c Abhishek b Nadeem 24

Washington Sundar c and b Natarajan 21

Gurkeerat Singh Mann not out 15

Chris Morris c Warner b Holder 3

Isuru Udana c Williamson b Holder 0

Mohammed Siraj not out 2

Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-8) 11

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 120

Fall of Wickets: 1/13 2/28 3/71 4/76 5/106 6/113 7/114

Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-20-2, Jason Holder 4-0-27-2, T Natarajan 4-0-11-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 4-0-35-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-24-1. More

