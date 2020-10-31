Manish Pandey was trolled for claiming a dropped catch during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match. Pandey, fielding at short mid-off, took an excellent one-handed diving catch to remove Washington Sundar off the bowling of Rashid Khan but replays showed he had dropped the ball while attempting to catch it before pushing it to his writs and claiming the catch. RCB and other fans immediately took to social media to troll the Sunrisers Hyderabad player for allegedly trying to deceive the umpire. Virat Kohli Is Sandeep Sharma’s Bunny! RCB Captain Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes After SRH Pacer Dismisses Him for Record 7th Time in IPL (See Reactions).

The incident occurred in the 16th over of RCB’s innings with Sundar and Gurkeerat Singh Mann at the crease. Virat Kohli’s side were already struggling at 99/5 when Sundar smashed a flighted delivery from Rashid. The ball was flying through when Pandey made a full-length dive at short mid-off and caught the ball one-handed. It was a terrific one-handed catch from Pandey but replays showed the ball had already dropped off his hands before sticking to his wrist. AB de Villiers Becomes First South African Batsman to Complete 9000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During RCB vs SRH Clash in IPL 2020.

It was eventually ruled out after the on-field umpires the referred the catch to the third umpire. But nonetheless, it was a terrific effort from Pandey although he was trolled by a section of fans for allegedly claiming to claim it.

Manish Pandey After Catching the Ball

Manish Pandey after catching the ball#RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/SffLAQar66 — Abay Saaley (@AbaySaaley) October 31, 2020

Manish Pandey Claimed Dropped Catch?

Oh c'mon Manish Pandey.. You knew you didn't catch it...it was clear as day. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) October 31, 2020

Great Effort for Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey After Taking 'Dropped Catch'

Manish Pandey's Energy

Sundar was eventually dismissed by T Natarajan in the next over which put Sunrisers Hyderabad in complete control of the game. David Warner’s men reduced RCB to 120/7 in 20 overs with Sandeep Sharma the star of the show for them. Sharma struck early in the powerplay and dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli before Shahbaz Nadeem and Rashid Khan reduced the scoring rate of RCB and also picked important wickets.

