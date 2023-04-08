Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Mukesh Kumar 60

Jos Buttler c & b Mukesh Kumar 79

Sanju Samson c Nortje b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Riyan Parag b Powell 7

Shimron Hetmyer not out 39

Dhruv Jurel not out 8

Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-4) 6

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 199

Fall of wickets: 1/98 2/103 3/126 4/175

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 2-0-31-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-44-0, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-36-2, Axar Patel 4-0-38-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-31-1, Rovman Powell 2-0-18-1. More

