Dublin [Ireland], June 29 (ANI): After losing the series against India in a nail-biting match by four runs on Tuesday here at The Village in Dublin, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said he is 'bitterly disappointed' and its a 'bitter pill to swallow' for the team.

"We are all pretty good, we did a lot of good stuff with the bat. We wanted to express and we did that. Bitterly disappointed, a bitter pill to swallow," said Balbirnie in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Win; Petra Kvitova, Paula Badosa, Coco Gauff Advance.

He said that his team did well with the bat and they fought toe to toe against a very good team.

"We wanted to make use of the powerplay and Paul did that brilliantly. He set the tone and I took some time. Our T20 cricket has been up and down. That sort of game is something that we want to do. We've gone toe to toe against a very good team. We can't let this be a flash in the pan," he added.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios Pushed All the Way by Wild Card Paul Jubb in a Five-Set Thriller.

Talking about the match, Top knocks from captain Andrew Balbirnie (60), Paul Stirling (40) and Harry Tector (39) went in vain as India snatched the match from Ireland in the last over, winning the last-ball thriller by four runs.

With the win, India have won the series 2-0. Ireland though will walk away with a lot of positives as they were in the match till the very last ball and gave India a scare of the lifetime with their batting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)