New Delhi [India] March 16 (ANI): India's stylish batsman Ishan Kishan demonstrated remarkable form with two dazzling knocks during Sunrisers Hyderabad's intra-squad match.

Teaming up with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, Ishan scored 64 runs off a mere 23 balls and 73 runs off just 30 balls. The video posted by the Sunrisers on the social media platform X showed Ishan lifting the team with his breathtaking shot selections.

The Sunrisers had a noteworthy season last year, finishing as runners-up in IPL 2024. They reached the tournament finals, but they were outperformed by the eventual champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, in a lopsided contest.

To strengthen their squad, the Sunrisers parted ways with several underperforming players while incorporating key players like Ishan Kishan into their IPL 2025 squad.

Ishan Kishan became a part of SRH as the team acquired him for an astounding sum of INR 11--25 Crores in the grand auction last year. With Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma starting the innings, Ishan is expected to bat at three and have a significant impact for SRH in the tournament.

Ishan Kishan was previously with the Mumbai Indians and was known for his hard-hitting ability. He debuted in 2016 and has since been one of the preeminent openers of the IPL. He has scored 2644 runs in 105 innings with 16 fifties. His long range of shorts allows him to attack in the powerplay. He was a key player for the Mumbai Indians, but MI released him ahead of the 2025 IPL season.

SRH had one of the best seasons last year. Although they lost in the finals, they dominated the previous edition by hitting all throughout the tournament with Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Adding Ishan Kishan to the squad adds more power-hitting to the SRH side.

SunRisers Hyderabad are set to begin its campaign on March 23, 2025, against Rajasthan Royals. SRH will play the first double-header game on Sunday at their home, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

