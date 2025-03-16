The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is upon us, and so is the yearly Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Unbox Event. Ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament opener on March 22, the RCB unbox Event will provide franchise fans to get up close and personal with their favourite cricketers, who will take part in an open-for-all training session, and also introduce their players to the crowd present at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter to Lead Virat Kohli and Co in Indian Premier League Season 18.

RCB will have a new captain Rajat Paitdar, who will take over the reigns from former teammate and skipper Faf du Plessis. The RCB Unbox Event 2025 will act as a perfect stage for Patidar to introduce his mindset toward captaincy and also his goal for the IPL 2025 season to the franchise fans. RCB begins their IPL 2025 with the season opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Rider in Kolkata and will play their maiden home game this edition against Gujarat Titans on April 2. RCB 's last league match in IPL 2025 will be a home against KKR, against whom they started the season on May 17.

The RCB Unbox Event 2025 will see the franchise unveil their new IPL 2025 jersey for the first time in public, introduce their whole squad, and also introduce their RCB Hall of Fame members. Several celebrities are also scheduled to perform in Bengaluru during the event. RCB Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

When and Where RCB Unbox Event 2025 Take Place?

The RCB Unbox Event 2025 will take place on March 17 and will start at 4 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The RCB Unbox Event 2025 will be held at the franchise's home ground at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

How to book RCB Unbox Event 2025 Tickets?

Fans can buy online tickets for RCB Unbox Event 2025 on their Royal Challengers Bengaluru app and website, which will be priced between INR 800 and 4000.

Which Celebrities Will Perform at RCB Unbox Event 2025?

The RCB Unbox Event 2025 will be headlined by Indian star performer Hanumankind. Other performers like DJ Timmy Trumpet, and Sanjit Hegde also expected to set the ball rolling during the event. Virat Kohli Joins RCB Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 in 'Don' Style, Star Indian Cricketer Says 'No 18 Ready for Season 18' (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB Unbox Event 2025?

Unfortunately, the RCB Unbox Event 2025 will not have any live telecast viewing options for fans looking to catch the event on TV channels. For, RCB Unbox Event 2025 online streaming viewing options scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB Unbox Event 2025?

Fans can find RCB Unbox Event 2025 online viewing options on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's official franchise website and app. However, the streaming will require a fee to catch all the live action from M Chinnaswamy.

