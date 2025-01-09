Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant have announced that the Kolkata derby against East Bengal FC scheduled on January 11 has been moved to Guwahati from Kolkata.

"Saturday blockbuster 'Boro Match' will now be played at Guwahati. See you, Mariners," the club said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan SG will head into the Kolkata derby in red-hot form having won eight out of their last ten matches. The Mariners have also never lost to their city rivals in the ISL and would look to keep that run going.

However, the Red and Gold brigade have witnessed an upturn in fortunes since the arrival of head coach Oscar Bruzon and have won four games in the league under him.

Jose Molina's team emerged victorious in the earlier Kolkata derby of the season and will be keen to extend their strong record against their arch-rivals.

The fixtures only get tougher for East Bengal FC this month. They will face an in-form FC Goa, a team that has handed them five straight defeats in the ISL. Matches against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and a return clash with Mumbai City FC add to their woes. While East Bengal FC's record against the Blasters is marginally better, this game carries extra weight as both teams are battling for playoff contention, making it a crucial six-pointer.

January presents a true test of character for the Red and Gold Brigade. Bruzon has brought belief and stability, but if East Bengal are to bridge the gap to the playoffs, every department--from defensive discipline to attacking sharpness--must rise to the occasion.

For East Bengal FC, January isn't just another month; it's a turning point. Success over the next few weeks could reignite their playoff aspirations, while failure to seize this opportunity may see another season of promise fade into disappointment. (ANI)

