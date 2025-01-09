Mumbai, January 9: Right-hand batter Steve Smith has been appointed as the interim skipper of the national side as team Australia announced a 16-player squad for their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which will begin on January 29. Smith will lead the side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is both on paternity leave and dealing with a slight ankle issue during the recent home summer. There is a first Test squad call-up for former Australia U19 Cricket World Cup captain Cooper Connolly, while fellow youngster Nathan McSweeney has been recalled despite missing the Melbourne and Sydney Tests in the recent Border-Gavaskar Series. Josh Hazlewood Likely to Miss SL vs AUS Test Series 2025 Due to Calf Injury: Report.

Spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy also make a return for the tourists, though the team will miss Josh Hazlewood with his calf injury and Mitchell Marsh, with the pair focussing on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb, who were all thrown up as potential travellers for the tour, were not selected. Australian chair of selectors George Bailey says the unique challenges of playing in Sri Lanka give newer faces the opportunity to shine in red-ball action for their country.

"Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions players may be presented with. This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets we may encounter in each match," George Bailey said as quoted by the ICC official website." SL vs AUS 2025: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Likely To Miss Sri Lanka Tour Due to Birth of Second Child.

"We are excited about the opportunity ahead for the squad members who are at the start of their Test careers to continue to grow their games in subcontinent conditions where we have a number of important tours in coming years," former Australia skipper added.

Whilst the two matches form part of the World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle, final spots are already taken, with Australia (63.73% of possible points) and South Africa (69.44% of possible points) unable to be moved from the top two spots. The Australians will face South Africa from June 11 at Lord's in defence of the World Test Championship mace, with the Proteas closing out their spot thanks to a victory over Pakistan in late 2024.

Sri Lanka Test series v Australia: January 29 to February 2 - Galle.

February 6 to February 10 - Galle.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

