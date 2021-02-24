Goa [India], February 24 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against NorthEast United FC, SC East Bengal's assistant coach Tony Grant shifted his focus on the next game and hoping to finish the Indian Super League (ISL) season with a "smile on our face".

NorthEast United FC picked up a 2-1 win against ninth-placed SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday to stay on course for a top-four finish in the ISL 2020-21.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika opened the scoring for NorthEast in the second half before the Red and Gold Brigade's Sarthak Golui put the ball into his own net. SC East Bengal were then reduced to 10 men following Raju Gaikwad's send-off and Golui pulled one back for the Kolkata club late in the game.

"Hopefully some of our injured players get fit and we can field our strongest team. And hopefully, we can finish the season with a smile on our face [they play Odisha FC on Saturday]... we can catch the top four because when you analyze the games we've played this year with the teams in the top four, there's not a great deal between us. All we have to do is get the recruitment right, the training programme is fine. These are the things that need to be done and spoken about for the next season," Grant said after the match.

Analysing the match, Grant said: "I thought first half we sort of controlled the game, I didn't see them really causing us many problems... the goal came from a long ball to our forward and no one backed him up. Then there was a lack in concentration and cohesion. ...We had a 20-minute spell when the lads all of a sudden just fell apart before they got back into the game. But the first goal was not a good goal to give away." (ANI)

