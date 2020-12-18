Bambolim (Goa) [India], December 18 (ANI): After securing three points against Odisha on Thursday, Bengaluru FC manager Carles Cuadrat lauded his side's depth and prepared for the challenge in the ongoing Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC piled on further misery on Odisha with a 2-1 win on Thursday. Cleiton Silva (79') scored the match-winner for Bengaluru after Steven Taylor (71') had cancelled out Sunil Chhetri (38') first-half lead for the Blues, who remained unbeaten in their six matches this season.

Cuadrat deemed the match was a difficult encounter and felt that the depth of their squad has helped them so far in the season.

"It has been a very tough game and it has been very difficult to get the three points and you see we had to get new players because they are getting tired and Ashique (Kuruniyan) got injured. I am happy with the depth of the squad and they have shown that they are ready and it is important. After five, six games it is normal, you have to make some substitutions and the guys who came later on really helped to fight for the three points. Very happy with the work," said Cuadrat in the post-match press conference.

Cuadrat also gave an update on full-back Ashqiue Kuruniyan who had picked up an injury after a clash with Jerry Mawihngmingthanga in the second half.

"It looks like a bad injury. It looks (like a) fracture in the bone. I feel very sorry for him. I feel he was our best player of the season after six games but maybe now it may take some time to get him back," he said.

Caudrat heaped praises on Brazilian attacker Cleiton Silva and hailed his contribution to the side.

"He (Cleiton Silva) has a lot of quality and he is clever. It is fantastic for us because we can use him as a number 9 or a number 10 or even as a winger so he is one of those players who is making an impact in the ISL," stated the Spaniard. (ANI)

