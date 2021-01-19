Panaji (Goa) [India], January 19 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo said that he is disappointed after his side was held to a goalless draw by SC East Bengal, despite having "control of the game".

During the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Monday, both sides created very few goal-scoring chances, leading the game to end in a goalless draw. Also, Robbie Fowler's side was forced to play with a man down for almost over an hour after Ajay Chettri received his marching orders at the half-hour mark.

However, SCEB held their ground throughout the game to frustrate Chennaiyin. SCEB now extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

"We had control of the game but we were unable to win the game. Even if you are playing against 11 players, we have to win if we want to go after our dreams. Sometimes it's not easy to play against 10 players. But we have to make the most of the chances. If we don't score, we don't win the game. So, I am disappointed with the result," Laszlo said at the post-match press conference.

Ajay was shown a second yellow in the 31st minute but the Marina Machans failed to make their advantage count. Laszlo insisted that his team controlled the game but refuted suggestions that there was a lack of communication between his players upfront.

"I don't think there is a lack of communication because the chances are coming. Lallianzuala Chhangte played the ball to Jakub Sylvestr and he hit it into the side-netting. Esmael Goncalves also played a very nice ball to Rahim Ali. All he had to do was lift the ball. We have not played any bad games till now. We controlled the game but we could not win so it is a different story," he said. (ANI)

