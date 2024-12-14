Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their fifth consecutive home win, defeating Kerala Blasters FC 3-2 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

According to an ISL release, despite enjoying 56.5% possession, the Mariners required two late goals to clinch all three points. The victory solidified their position at the top of the table, taking their tally to 26 points from 11 matches, with eight wins and two draws.

Kerala Blasters FC started the game assertively, with their attacking duo of Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez testing the Mohun Bagan defence within the opening five minutes.

While Noah attempted a strike from outside the box in the second minute, Jimenez followed up with a left-footed effort from inside the box in the fourth minute, only to be denied by Vishal Kaith.

Undeterred, Kerala Blasters continued to probe the Mariners' defence as their midfield worked cohesively to create opportunities. Pritam Kotal advanced swiftly and delivered a cross for Danish Farooq inside the box, but the latter's shot veered off target past the right post.

Subhasish Bose joined the attack for the home team in the 18th minute, combining with Liston Colaco, who delivered an accurate pass to him on the left side of the 18-yard box. Bose, making his 100th ISL appearance for the Mariners, had a chance to score, but his shot lacked the power to beat goalkeeper Sachin Suresh.

The breakthrough for Mohun Bagan came in the 33rd minute. Asish Rai fired a powerful shot from distance, which Sachin parried, but the rebound fell kindly for Jamie Maclaren, who slotted it into the bottom left corner for the opening goal.

Kerala Blasters struggled to construct coordinated attacks as the match progressed. In the 51st minute, Jimenez took matters into his own hands, with Adrian Luna pressing high to win back possession. Jimenez wasted no time, unleashing a shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner, levelling the score.

Sadaoui sought to capitalise on the momentum, repeatedly testing Kaith in the following minutes. In the 67th minute, his well-directed shot from outside the box was headed for the bottom right corner but was expertly saved by the goalkeeper. The visitors eventually broke through in the 77th minute during a set piece, with Milos Drincic drilling the ball into the top centre of the net, giving Kerala Blasters a late advantage.

The Mariners responded with urgency. Jason Cummings, introduced in the 80th minute, formed a dangerous partnership with Dimitrios Petratos. In the 86th minute, Petratos set up Cummings inside the box, and the striker coolly finished into the bottom left corner to restore parity.

Mohun Bagan continued to push forward, earning free-kicks and corners. In the dying moments of added time, the Kerala Blasters defence failed to clear their lines after a corner. Alberto Rodriguez, positioned outside the box, seized the opportunity, striking a shot into the bottom left corner to seal the Mariners' third goal and a dramatic victory. (ANI)

