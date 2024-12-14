The India women's national cricket team is set to take on the West Indies women's national cricket team in a three-match T20I series that starts from December 15. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led did not leave up to the expectations in the tour of Australia where they were handed a 0-3 whitewash. In T20Is, the India women's national cricket team has had a series of heartbreaks. The Women in Blue lost to Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 after performing well throughout the tournament. India had headed to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE with a lot of expectations and dreams but all that were squashed when they lost two group stage matches and failed to qualify for the semifinals. BCCI Announces India Women’s National Cricket Team T20I, ODI Squads for West Indies Series.

The T20Is against West Indies will give India a chance to redeem themselves in the format after a disappointing year but the task would not be easy. Hayley Matthews and her team have been in good form, as was seen in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. West Indies had managed to make it to the semifinals where they were beaten by eventual winners New Zealand. For West Indies, the experienced Stafanie Taylor will miss the whole tour of India as she is recovering from injury.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The India women's national cricket team has played a total of 21 matches against the West Indies women's national cricket team. Out of these 21, India have the upper hand by winning 13 matches while West Indies have secured wins in eight matches.

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Match Key Players

Harmanpreet Kaur Hayley Matthews Richa Ghosh Deepti Sharma Deandra Dottin

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Match Key Battles

The India women vs West Indies women also will see some exciting player battles. The contest between Hayley Matthews and Saima Thakor will be interesting to watch. Also how Smriti Mandhana plays against Chinelle Henry can have an impact on the game. Buy Team India New ODI Jersey Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Indian Cricket Team ODI Kit by Adidas, Check MRP and Other Details.

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The India women's national cricket team vs West Indies women's national cricket team 1st T20I match is set to be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, December 15. The IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 is set to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs WI-W series. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free.

IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews (C), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell

