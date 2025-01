Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 13 (ANI): FC Goa will lock horns with NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday.

According to a release from ISL, FC Goa will aim to extend their unbeaten away record in the league, while NorthEast United FC will look to maintain their strong home form against the Gaurs.

NorthEast United FC have been in fine run, going unbeaten in their last four league games (W2 D2), scoring nine goals while conceding just three during this stretch. Meanwhile, FC Goa are on a seven-game unbeaten run away from home (W4 D3), matching their longest such streak in the competition's history.

NorthEast United FC have won and lost twice each in their last seven home games, drawing the other three matches. The home team is the highest-scoring side in the ISL, netting 30 times, as Alaaeddine Ajaraie leads the charge for them by finding the back of the net on 15 occasions. This shows that they have been competitive at home, but results have not swayed in their favour consistently.

Currently, the Gaurs are fourth in the table with 26 points from 14 matches, securing seven victories and five draws. The Highlanders follow them in fifth place, notching 23 points from 15 encounters, securing six wins and five draws. FC Goa aren't too far off in the goal-scoring aspect, notching 28 goals, and Armando Sadiku has netted nine of them.

Defensively, FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have been fairly similar too, conceding 19 and 21 strikes respectively this season. Both these sides will be eager to strengthen their spots in the top-6, with just six points separating the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (23) and the ninth-placed Kerala Blasters FC (17).

NorthEast United FC have scored in all of their eight home games against FC Goa in the ISL, their longest such streak against any opponent. The Highlanders have spent 45.5 per cent of their time leading games this season, the joint highest with the Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Highlanders have dropped 14 points from winning positions this season, which is the most by any team. The fact that they still find themselves in reckoning for the playoffs is a laudable feat, but also highlights a defensive drawback that the team must work towards resolving at the earliest.

The Gaurs have scored multiple goals in each of their last three away matches, showcasing their attacking strength. With an average of 5.1 shots on target per game this season, they have produced a formidable threat in the final third. Teams coached by Manolo Marquez have scored 27 goals in nine matches against NorthEast United FC. It is his highest such tally against any opponent, with his sides scoring 3+ strikes in six out of these nine encounters.

NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa asked his players to embrace patience in the coming match.

"FC Goa are a very good team. It will be a very difficult and tactical match. We will need to have a lot of patience," Moosa was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez appreciated his team for getting positive results in the last few matches.

"After the break, it has been difficult for teams to get points. We cannot be satisfied by our position, but we have won more points (in the time period)," Marquez said. (ANI)

