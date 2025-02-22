Panaji (Goa) [India], February 22 (ANI): FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The Gaurs held 52.2 per cent of the possession, taking six on-shot targets as compared to just one by the visitors, and moved to 42 points to strengthen their hold at the second spot in the points table. On a night when Iker Guarrotxena became the fifth Spaniard to score 20 goals in the ISL, the Gaurs also extended Mohun Bagan Super Giant's wait for the ISL title - as a loss for the Gaurs tonight would have automatically crowned the Mariners the League Winners. Now, the Jose Molina-coached side will seek a win in their next game against Odisha FC on Sunday to achieve that feat.

Also Read | On Which Channel MLS 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Major League Soccer Live Streaming Online?.

The Gaurs were on the offensive right from the beginning, pushing numbers forward and creating chances from both open plays and set-pieces. One such situation following a corner resulted in Mohammad Yasir hurling in a cross for Carl McHugh at the centre of the box. The defensive midfielder did well to get to the end of the delivery but headed it wayward down the right side of the post in the 20th minute.

Guarrotxena showed great smarts to unlock the Kerala Blasters FC backline with a through ball that breached the defence immediately for Dejan Drazic in the middle of the 18-yard box. The FC Goa No. 8 adjusted his position to try and direct the ball into the net as he had gotten past the entire defensive third of the visitors. But, Kamaljit Singh was reflexive enough to make the save in the bottom left corner in the 38th minute.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 vs Pakistan: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs PAK Match in Dubai.

FC Goa stepped up on the pedal in the second half, as they patiently built up an attack from the right flank by first circulating it back to their defence and then delivering Drazic a curling delivery at distance on the left wing. Drazic thumped in a thunderous effort that looked set to rattle the target but Kamaljit did well to palm the ball out of danger. However, his collection was not tidy, resulting in Guarrotxena capitalising upon the rebound and slotting the ball into the bottom right corner through his right foot to break the deadlock in the 46th minute.

The Gaurs got a strong grip over the game thereafter as their entire attack flew fluidly from back to front thereafter. In the 73rd minute, Carl McHugh sprinted ahead from a pocket of space down the middle before passing the ball to Aakash Sangwan at the edge of the box. Sangwan carried forward the endeavour brilliantly, laying out a straightforward delivery for Guarrotxena deep inside the 18-yard zone. Guarrotxena abruptly squared up a pass for Yasir at very close range in the middle, who tapped the ball into the bottom right corner and doubled the lead for the Gaurs.

McHugh was key in setting up offensive moves tonight, and one expeditious pass by him caught the Kerala Blasters FC defence off guard. It landed at Brison Fernandes' feet outside the box in the 79th minute.

The attacker aimed for the top corner, but the ball eventually swung above the post. The FC Goa defence held their lines together, maintaining possession, stretching the Kerala Blasters FC backline with their lateral passes, and seeing off the game comfortably to record a clean sheet and secure all three points.

*Key Performer of the Match

Iker Guarrotxena (FC Goa)

The attacker completed 24 out of his 28 attempted passes, producing three goal-scoring opportunities, in addition to netting and assisting once each.

FC Goa will play their next game against Punjab FC on February 27, whereas Kerala Blasters FC are set to feature against Jamshedpur FC on March 1.

Brief Scores

FC Goa 2 (Iker Guarrotxena 46', Mohammed Yasir 73') - 0 Kerala Blasters FC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)