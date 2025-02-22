The 30th Major League Soccer (MLS) season is upon us with the sides looking to win the converted trophy through the regular season and post season games. With addition of one new side, the MLS 2025 will have 30 sides – 15 each in the both conferences. LA Galaxy side is the reigning champion in the MLS while the Inter Miami CF side won the Supporters’ shield finishing with the best record in the MLS 2024 season. The MLS 2025 season will start from February 23 and will have the final match on October 18. Referee Punished For Asking Lionel Messi’s Signature After Inter Miami vs Sporting KC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match.

With renowned stars playing in the MLS tournament, the US Soccer tournament is now gaining popularity. Lionel Messi is still the biggest star in the league and last season only MLS broke its viewership records and was just second league in the world in terms of viewership. Check out the viewing options for the MLS 2025 season.

How To Watch a Live Telecast of the MLS 2025 in India?

Even though the MLS season is getting popular around the world, there is now official broadcaster for the MLS in India. Fans cannot watch MLS live Telecast in India. Check out the live streaming options for the MLS 2025 in India. MLS 2025: Javier Mascherano Adjusting to Life at Inter Miami Ahead of New Major League Soccer Season.

How To Watch Live Streaming of MLS 2025 in India?

All MLS games will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass for the third year as part of a 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple Inc. The parties agreed for the broadcast and streaming rights to all League Cup and MLS matches.

