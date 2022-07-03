Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 3 (ANI): Odisha FC strengthened their attack with the signature of former forward Diego Mauricio on a one-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

The Brazilian striker played for Odisha FC in ISL 2020-21 campaign when he scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 20 games for the club.

Also Read | India vs England, 5th Test 2022 Stat Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Leads From the Front As Visitors Dominate Proceedings on Rain-Hit Day 2.

Mauricio then joined Mumbai City FC in January earlier this year scoring three times in the ISL for the Islanders.

The 31-year-old scored twice in Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League campaign helping them do the double over Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya allowing the Islanders to finish second in the group.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Tells Manchester United He Wants To Leave.

After a brief yet impressive spell with Mumbai City FC, Mauricio is now back with Odisha FC to spearhead their attack.

"I am so happy to welcome him (Diego) back to Odisha. He is a player who has already proven his quality in India, scoring goals for Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC," Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau said in a statement.

"I think that Diego is a very big addition to our squad. I wish him all the best for the new season and I am sure with Diego's hard work, we'll have a scoring flair in our team," he added.

Mauricio is the club's third foreign signing after Carlos Delgado and Osama Malik. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)