Hyderabad, August 13: Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Hyderabad FC have signed midfielder Halicharan Narzary on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old Assamese speedster joins from Kerala Blasters and will remain at the club till 2022.

Narzary, who joins Subrata Paul as the second new arrival at Hyderabad FC this season, brings in tremendous experience to the squad. The winger has played at the top level for seven teams in the last decade, with four of them in the ISL. He has made a total of 59 appearances in the competition so far and is among the top-30 in the competition's appearance list.

"I am very happy to join Hyderabad FC. It's a new team and personally an exciting challenge for me. I am eager to regroup with my new teammates soon, hopefully once the situation is better, and get down to playing football. I have known Albert Roca for some time now since his first stint in India and working with his philosophy is something that motivates me. I have loved how his teams used to play and I think these are exciting times for the club," Narzary said in a club statement. FSDL Confident of Hosting ISL 2020–21 in India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Hailing from Kokrajhar in Assam, Narzary began his career in 2010 with AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows which plied trade in the I-League. A move to Goan giants Dempo SC followed in 2013, where he spent three seasons. During this time, he also turned out for FC Goa and NorthEast United in the Indian Super League. Thereafter he joined NorthEast (2016) in ISL's third season before turning out for I-League side Shivajians FC (2017).

Narzary has also played for the youth national teams at the U19 and the U23 level while being a regular with the senior national team since 2015 when he was part of the SAFF Championship winning side. He also played all three games and bagged an assist in India's campaign at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

Hyderabad FC head coach Albert Roca expressed his joy of having a hard-working player on the squad. "Narzary is an exciting player and has been a valuable asset for both club and country over the last few years. His experience and work rate coupled with his skill set, and the ability to play on either flank and in attack will be important for us as a team this season. We're very happy to have him and hope he will have a significant impact for us in the ISL," he said.

