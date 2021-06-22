Hyderabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC has signed promising Kerala winger Abdul Rabeeh AK ahead of the new season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Malappuram native becomes the second new addition for the club this season.

Having started his youth career with MSP Higher Secondary School in Malappuram in 2013, Rabeeh has also featured in the AIFF Youth Leagues at the U16 and U18 levels, apart from the 2nd Division League.

He spent the 2020-21 season with Luca SC, Malappuram, playing a crucial role for his side in the Kerala Premier League, where he was zeroed in upon by the HFC scouts.

"Hyderabad FC is currently a club where most young footballers would love to play. The opportunity they are offering to youngsters like me, is something I cannot let go," Rabeeh said.

"Their major contribution to the national team gives all young players belief, and I cannot wait to be a part of the club and show my quality."

