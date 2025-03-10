Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 10 (ANI): Mohammedan SC held Punjab FC to a 2-2 draw at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday.

Both teams have thus rounded off their campaigns in the competition this season, with Mohammedan SC having 13 points from 24 games, being unable to secure a home win throughout, and Punjab FC bagging 28 points on the back of eight victories and four draws.

The Kolkata-based team, trailing by two goals at one point, produced a laudable outing in the second half to bag the draw.

Punjab FC commenced the flow of proceedings bringing a cohesive pattern of play to the fore. They functioned impressively, breaching past the Mohammedan SC midfield lines with a rapid string of passes that the home side struggled to break, a release said.

The visitors maximised that with Asmir Suljic showing impressive awareness to enter space on the left flank, before setting an instinctive squared up delivery for Ezequiel Vidal that was slotted into the bottom left corner to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

Vidal was critical to the second goal that Punjab FC netted in the 53rd minute. He cracked open the Mohammedan SC defence with a through pass intended for Luka Majcen at the edge of the 18-yard box.

Zodingliana Ralte attempted to make a timely interception, but he ended up losing control of the pass, as Majcen jumped upon the loose ball to deposit it into the bottom right corner and double his team's advantage.

Mohammedan SC grabbed command over the game immediately though, as Manvir Singh launched in a sharp cross from the left flank with multiple teammates positioned extremely near to the box to latch upon the delivery and head the ball in. An extremely crowded situation followed, with Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak making an important block, before Marc Schmerbock used his left foot to comfortably place the ball in the middle of the net, reducing the deficit to one goal.

With momentum swaying in Mohammedan SC's favour, the Punjab FC backline lost shape and Franca pounced upon that with a dazzling run piercing past the opposition's half after picking the ball near the halfway mark. He spotted three Punjab FC players teaming up to mark him and pulled off a well-timed pass for Robi Hansda in the 66th minute, who smashed the ball into the high centre of the goal, thereby equalising scores.

Khaiminthang Lhungdim initiated Punjab FC's attack for the third goal, sending in a cross for Petros Giakoumakis in the 83rd minute. However, the striker's shot lacked finesse and was blocked in time, with both teams eventually settling for a point each. (ANI)

