Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 9 (ANI): NorthEast United FC will host Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium to improve their position in the standings, a press release by the ISL stated.

The Highlanders had clinched a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season and have a chance to do a double over an opponent for the first time since 2020-21 when they had recorded similar results against Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC.

For Punjab FC, this match is an opportunity to avoid a fifth consecutive loss, with their recent form arguably undoing the good run of outcomes they had been on, at the start of the campaign.

NorthEast United FC are sixth in the table with 22 points from 14 games, winning and losing twice each in their last five games. Punjab FC are positioned eighth, with 18 points from 13 games, winning six games and facing seven defeats.

The Highlanders are the highest-scoring team in the league, netting 29 times with Alaaeddine Ajaraie leading the charge, courtesy of his 14 strikes. Punjab FC are seventh in this regard, finding the back of his net 20 times in 13 encounters, led by Luka Majcen (5) and Ezequiel Vidal (4). Punjab FC will be buoyed by the return of these two stars, as they missed their previous game against Kerala Blasters FC due to suspensions.

The Highlanders have kept consecutive clean sheets in their last two games, a feat they last achieved in the 2018-19 season. A third successive clean sheet would be a first for them in ISL history. Punjab FC didn't score in their last game and have struck thrice in their previous three matches combined.

NorthEast United FC have been aggressive with their long-passing game this season, attempting an average of 78 long passes per match. However, their accuracy of 44.6% is only the eighth-best in the league. The Punjab FC backline will have to be cautious against the home team embracing a direct approach and catching them off-guard.

Punjab FC have won each of the last five matches in which Luka Majcen has scored in the ISL. However, Majcen's recent drought of three goalless games, though he didn't play the last game, has coincided with their losing streak, signifying the importance of his return to form upfront.

Punjab FC's bench has stepped up this season, with substitutes scoring winners in two games, which is the joint-most by any team. They will hope for a similar impact in this fixture.

It also will keep the Highlanders aware of not dropping their guards anytime since the introduction of fresh legs have helped the visitors derive constructive outcomes by adding a newer element to their gameplay. Overall, Punjab FC have had six goal contributions coming from their substitutes.

NorthEast United FC and Punjab FC have faced each other thrice, with the Highlanders and Punjab FC winning once each, and one game ending in a draw.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has said that his team needs to imbibe a stronger finishing instinct upfront.

"The problem we have is sometimes we forget (to keep going). We are hurting the team, we are doing very well and then we just say, 'Why are we hurting them? Let's just stop'. And that's the problem. We need to learn to keep going and going," he said as quoted by the ISL release.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis admitted that his team needs certain improvements after their recent results.

"When a team is not having the results, it's because we need to develop parts of our gameplay. There are reasons but I'm not going to stay on the excuses and instead improve ourselves," he said. (ANI)

