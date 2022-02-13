Panaji (Goa) [India], February 13 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan might have won the match against NorthEast United on Saturday but head coach Juan Ferrando is focused on the upcoming games in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Mohun Bagan rode on Liston Colaco's brilliant show to climb to the second spot after they beat wooden spooners NorthEast United FC 3-1 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

"For us, there are still six games to go. So currently my feeling is that I am thinking about the next game. To be honest, the coaching staff and players are ready for the next match," said Ferrando in the post-match press conference.

"We have enough for the time to recover as the next game is on Tuesday. Our focus is on the future, not thinking about this night now," he added.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (17th) gave NEUFC the lead early on before Joni Kauko (22nd) drew level only for Liston (45th) to make it 2-1 just before halftime.

Ferrando also revealed the conversation he had with Liston Colaco before the start of the match against NorthEast United

"The conversation with all the players is the same. We talked about the tactical points. Because at the end different style different methodology. For me the most important is the players step by step try to understand the concepts about transitions and spaces," said the head coach.

"It's not so easy but happy because all the coaching staff and players, want to work with my style and this is the most important," Ferrando added. (ANI)

