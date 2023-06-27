Bhubaneswar, Jun 27 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Odisha FC have signed Lenny Rodrigues on a one-year deal with an option to extend his stay by another year, the club said on Tuesday.

With an impressive track record and a wealth of experience, Rodrigues brings a winning mentality and valuable expertise to the team, the club said in a press release.

An accomplished midfielder, he has left his own mark on Indian football with his stellar performances. Before joining Odisha FC, Rodrigues has showcased his talent at various clubs across India.

Rodrigues began his professional career with Churchill Brothers, then joined Dempo and subsequently played for Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

During his time at these clubs, he has achieved remarkable success while winning several titles.

He played a crucial role in FC Goa's triumph in the Super Cup. Rodrigues has also won the I-League twice, the ISL League Winners' Shield, the Federation Cup and the Durand Cup.

In addition to his club achievements, Rodrigues has also made notable contributions to the Indian team, and was a part of the side that won the Nehru Cup.

