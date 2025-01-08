Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC will host Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the ISL said in a release on Wednesday.

A win for Chennaiyin FC in this game will mark the first time they achieve a league double over Odisha FC in ISL history after winning the reverse fixture by 3-2 in September. It will also further their longest winning streak against the Juggernauts in the competition. Odisha FC, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from their recent defeat against FC Goa.

Chennaiyin FC are 10th in the table with 15 points from 14 matches, while Odisha FC are in seventh place with 20 points from as many games. The Marina Machans have struggled in recent outings, securing just one win in their last six home games, whereas Odisha FC have been top-notch on the road with two wins and a draw in their last three games on the road.

The Sergio Lobera-coached team has also been more threatening upfront, netting 27 goals as compared to the 19 of the Marina Machans. Diego Mauricio (7) and Wilmar Jordan Gill (6) top the scoring charts for both teams respectively. The two sides also have their Indian attackers rising up to the challenge, with Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Irfan Yadwad finding the back of the net thrice each.

Chennaiyin FC have struggled in keeping clean sheets though, recording only two shutouts in the league thus far, which is the least in the league along with Hyderabad FC (2) and Jamshedpur FC (2). Odisha FC haven't been far better in this regard either, going only three matches without conceding a goal in the competition.

The Marina Machans have been disappointing at home, losing their most recent game 2-4 against Bengaluru FC. A second consecutive home loss would mark their first back-to-back defeats at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium since 2022. Maximising points in their home turf is essential for any team to record a successful season, and Chennaiyin FC will want to correct this facet of their campaign soon.

Chennaiyin FC have completed only 61.2% of their passes in the opposition's half this season, the second-lowest in the league. It arguably shows inefficiencies in building sustained attacks from their end, which results in fewer constructive outputs upfront. Odisha FC defence has displayed some gaping holes this season, conceding 21 goals, and Chennaiyin FC will have to be more clinical in their moves in the final third to make use of that.

Odisha FC are unbeaten in their last three away games (W2 D1). Their last defeat on the road came at the hands of Chennaiyin FC in March 2024. Will the Owen Coyle-coached team record a repeat of that, or the Juggernauts overwhelm them with the coordination and consistency they have demonstrated at the opposition's home off late?

Despite their recent unbeaten away run, Odisha FC lost their previous game 2-4 against FC Goa, snapping a six-game unbeaten streak. Another loss would mark their first back-to-back defeats to start a calendar year since October 2019. The Gaurs were lethal in unlocking the Juggernauts' backline in that match, something that the visitors will have to find a quick fix for to avoid a similar outing in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle committed that his team will look to curb individual errors.

"We have made some individual mistakes and it happens. The bottom line is to eradicate them wherever we can," Coyle was quoted in a release from ISL as saying.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera assured his team will improve from their performance in the last game.

"We need to analyse as professionals and improve. We are ready to face Chennaiyin FC. It's not easy, but I think it's a good challenge for us," Lobera said.

In their 11 matches against each other, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC have won four and three matches respectively. Four encounters have also resulted in draws. (ANI)

