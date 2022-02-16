Vasco (Goa) [India], February 16 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC's new head coach Syed Sabir Pasha feels the side needs to be "strong defensively" in their match against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

With their hopes for a playoffs berth hanging by a thread, it will be a virtual do-or-die affair for Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC when they meet in a crunch on Wednesday.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?.

Pasha, who replaced Chennaiyin FC's Montenegrin head coach Bozidar Bandovic last week, will be in full charge of this team for the first time against Odisha on Wednesday.

"Odisha is a good team; they have shown that in other matches. They are very strong when it comes to the ball. They are a very good attacking side. So, I think we will have to be strong defensively, the middle battle has to be won" Pasha said in the virtual pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Also Read | Andres Iniesta Keen on Returning To Camp Nou, Calls Barcelona 'Home'.

"My approach will be going positive for this match. We will be very strong and there will be changes in whatever we do," he added.

Chennaiyin FC are currently placed eighth in the standings with 19 points from 16 games and they need to come out with only positive results in their remaining four games to give themselves a mathematical shot at the play-offs. The Marina Machans will be looking to bounce back when they take on Odisha.

The 49-year-old head coach further said that he believes his side still has a realistic chance of finishing in the top four and it's a very close contest between all the teams.

"Yes, we have to (qualify for the play-offs). I think we are not far away from being in the top four. It's a difficult scenario but it's not impossible. The first thing that is important is that the confidence of the players has to come on the field, their natural ability should come on the field. That will be the first task I have to set right. Once I do that everything will fall in line," the head coach concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)