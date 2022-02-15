After a slow start, Lionel Messi has been gradually making up for it by being involved in goals for PSG this season. And now, he is up for his biggest test since moving to France this season--against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Argentine is one of the core members of Mauricio Pochettino's side and is set to take the field and show his class, this time against European competitors. The question that remains is--will Lionel Messi play tonight against Real Madrid? PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Football Match in IST

Of course, yes. Messi is set to once again take the field at the Parc des Princes against an opponent, with whom he is very familiar with. The record seven-time Ballon d' Or winner has a lot of memories about his past matches against Real Madrid where he played for Barcelona and he would be keen on bringing all of that experience to play when PSG host Los Blancos at home in the round of 16 clash. He is expected to play a crucial role in PSG's attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria as the Parisians would hope to take down Carlo Ancelotti's men and secure a win in the first leg. Lionel Messi, Neymar Named in PSG’s Squad To Face Real Madrid in UCL 2021–22 Round of 16 Clash

See PSG’s Squad for This Game:

The squad for the visit of Real Madrid tonight! 🔛🗒️ #PSGRM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 15, 2022

Earlier, it was confirmed that Neymar would be on the bench for this clash and if the Brazilian were to be involved with Messi on the pitch, it would once again be a throwback moment for many fans who saw these two set La Liga on fire in Barcelona jersey as part of that famous 'MSN' attacking trio.

