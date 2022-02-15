First Xavi, then Dani Alves and now Andres Iniesta! It seems that Barcelona is ushering in a new season of return of their legendary stars. Andres Iniesta, the star playmaker who had been an integral part of the Barcelona side that dominated club football in the past decade, has expressed his desire to return to the club. Calling Barcelona his 'home', Iniesta said that he would one day like to return to Camp Nou. The midfielder currently plies his trade for Vissel Kobe in Japan after departing from Barcelona in 2018 in an emotional farewell. Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Goal Video Highlights: Luuk de Jong Nets Stoppage-Time Equaliser

Speaking on Twitch, he said, "I would love to return to Barcelona. I would like to help the institution. There are many variables involved and it is difficult to know what will happen in the future. Barca is my home and I couldn’t be anywhere better than there. Today I like to think a lot about playing. That’s what fascinates me the most today."

When asked about his plans post-retirement and whether he would take to coaching, he replied, "Time is running against me as they say, but I do not know where I see myself when I retire. Many times it crosses my mind that I would like to get the title of coach or prepare to be a sporting director. I would like to be linked to football, yes.”

Barcelona managed to sign some quality players in the winter transfer window after bringing back Dani Alves to Camp Nou last year. Alves was Xavi's first Barca signing since becoming head coach and now, it seems that after he's done with Vissel Kobe, Iniesta might as well join his old teammate and return to the club. Earlier, Lionel Messi, who had left Barcelona earlier this season, reportedly expressed his wish to return to Camp Nou.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).