Omitama (Japan), Apr 20 (PTI) Returning to action after a month's break, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a disappointing two-over 72 in the opening round of the ISPS Handa Championship here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Sharma sank three birdies against two double bogeys and a bogey to lie tied 117th.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone Replaces Sikandar Raza In PBKS’ Playing XI Against RCB, Sam Curran Retains Captaincy As Shikhar Dhawan Still Unavailable.

Andy Sullivan and Kim Yeongsu turned in a matching seven-under 63 to share the lead after day one.

One stroke behind was the trio of Aaron Cockerill, Alexander Bjork and Deon Germishuys.

Also Read | IPL 2023: LSG Skipper KL Rahul Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate Against Rajasthan Royals.

Sharma has missed three cuts in last four events even though in between he was T-13 at his home event, the Hero Indian Open. He had finished T-7 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the start of the year.

Sharma, who was 29th in the DP World Tour Rankings in 2022, is already assured of a start in the Open at the Royal Liverpool at Hoylake.

The ISPS Handa Championship is the first DP World Tour event to be co-sanctioned with the JGTO in Japan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)