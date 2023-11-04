Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Defending champions England on Saturday made an official exit from the World Cup and skipper Jos Buttler was left licking the wounds.

The 33-run loss to Australia was England's fifth in a row, confirming their early exit from the tournament. A team full of match-winners came a cropper in the competition it bossed four years ago.

Also Read | India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Kolkata Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Eden Gardens.

"It hurts a lot. We certainly haven't done ourselves justice. Wanted to have a real go at it. Incredibly tough to reach those highs (winning in 2019) and everyone knows the work that goes into that. Feel like we've let people down. You wear that on your own shoulders," said Buttler at the post match presentation.

England had their moments in the chase of 287 but fell short in the end.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 37: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Kolkata.

"Yeah, thought so (on chasing 287), could have been better -- frustrating partnership between Zampa and Starc, could have finished it quicker. Having come up 30 runs short, there's certainly areas we can find those 30 runs."

Buttler's own form has also let the team down and he was the first one to admit.

"I think it was the right shot to play, execution was off. Felt that was the time to throw something back at the opposition," he said referring to his mistimed hit that was caught and long off.

"My own form has been the biggest concern. I came in in a great place, but my own form has really hurt us."

England, who are at the bottom of the table, will now look to win their remaining two games for a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Top seven in World Cup and hosts Pakistan get to play in that competition.

"Only way you can get back into form is keep going. The longer it goes on, the closer you are to coming out of it," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)