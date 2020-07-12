Liverpool, July 12: After Liverpool were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Burnley, manager Jurgen Klopp hailed oppositions' goalkeeper Nick Pope saying that there were moments in the match when it was like 'Liverpool against Nick Pope'.

"Good performance in most parts of the game. There were moments when it was like Liverpool against Nick Pope," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"I think it's the biggest challenge in football to play against a team which is that well organised and create against a team that is that well organised and has such an outstanding attitude like Burnley has. But we created super chances but there was one guy who wanted to deny us and that was Nick Pope," he added. Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast of NAP vs MIL on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

Liverpool gained a 1-0 lead in the first half with the help of Andrew Robertson's strike in the 34th minute. However, Burnley, in the 69th minute, managed to score an equalizer and the match concluded on the same.

Klopp said he was satisfied with his club's performance but they failed to score goals which restricted them from taking all three points.

"I'm fine with the performance for 80 minutes, I would say. More than fine because it was probably one of the best games we played against Burnley but we didn't score and that's why we only got a point," he said.

Liverpool have already sealed the Premier League title and have 93 points, 21 points ahead of the second-placed club, Manchester City. The Klopp-led will now take on Arsenal on July 16.

