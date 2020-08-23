Lisbon, August 23: Ahead of the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said that it will be a 'great final between two great teams'.

"We respect all our opponents. We give my players information about all our opponents, both defensively and offensively. It will be very difficult against Bayern who have won their last 20 matches in a row in all competitions," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"They play with great intensity and are very physical. But there is always a solution. It will be difficult, but it's a final. We have to find the right mix of playing our own football, playing with freedom, to create chances and play with confidence. Space will be the key. It's a final, so it's not the match to change everything. We just modify the little details. It will be a great final between two great teams," he added.

Both PSG and Bayern Munich had secured identical 3-0 win in their respective semi-final match. In the quarter-final, Bayern Munich had thrashed Barcelona 8-2 to progress in the competition.

Tuchel further stated, "Bayern are a great club that continue to progress and grow in Europe. It's a big challenge for us, but we are confident. We are focused only on that. We deserve to be here. It will be a great game and we are ready."

PSG will now take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Monday in Lisbon, Portugal.

