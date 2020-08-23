Paris Saint-Germain will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 final. The PSG vs Bayern summit clash in UCL 2019-20 will be played at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon on August 24. PSG are chasing their maiden Champions League crown while Bayern are five-time champions in the competition and can equal Liverpool’s record of six UCL titles with another title on Sunday. Meanwhile, football fans in India searching on how and where to watch the PSG vs Bayern UCL 2019-20 final match should scroll down for all information, including how to watch in India, free online live streaming, live telecast details and live score updates for the PSG vs BAY summit clash. PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Final: Quick Stats You Need to Know Ahead of UCL 2019–20 Summit Clash.

Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 in the semi-finals to advance to their 11th Champions League final while PSG beat RB Leipzig by the same score to make history and progress to their first-ever UCL final. This is also only third time, and first since 1996-97, the French club will be playing a European final. Their only European trophy is the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup win in 1995-96. Bayern won their last Champions League title in 2013 after beating German club Borussia Dortmund in the final. PSG vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Champions League 2019-20 Final, Here Are Match Results of Last Five PSG vs BAY Football Games.

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Final Match Time and Schedule in India

PSG vs Bayern Munich match in UCL 2019-20 final will be played at the Estadio da Luz, also known as the Stadium of Light, in Lisbon. The final clash will take place on August 24 (Sunday midnight) and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Final Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in India. Football fans in India need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the PSG vs Bayern Munich match with English commentary while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will be live telecasting the game in Hindi commentary. The PSG vs BAY final clash will also be live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the final match for its online fans in India.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have met eight times previously in the Champions League. PSG hold the upper hand with five wins while Bayern have won thrice, including the last meeting by 3-0 in 2017.

