London, May 23: Ivan Toney has received his first call-up by England since moving to play his club soccer in Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old striker was in England Football Team's squad at last year's European Championship and secured a move to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League a few weeks later. Toney has scored 22 league goals and helped Al-Ahli win the Asian Champions League this month. England 3–0 Latvia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Reece James, Harry Kane, Eberechi Eze on Target As Three Lions Continue Winning Start Under Thomas Tuchel.

He was one of three out-and-out strikers named Friday in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man squad for a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Andorra in Barcelona on June 7 and a friendly against Senegal at the City Ground three days later. Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was called up for the first time, but there was no room for Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw or striker Marcus Rashford. England 2–0 Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Myles Lewis-Skelly, Harry Kane Find Net As Thomas Tuchel-Era Begins With a Win for the Three Lions.

England Squad For World Cup Qualifier Against Andorra And Friendly Against Senegal:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, on loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)