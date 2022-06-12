Leon [Mexico], June 12 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Vijay Prajapati clinched a silver medal in the Men's 49kg event with a total lift of 175kg at the 2022 IWF Youth World Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.

Vijay lifted 78kg in Snatch and 97kg in the Clean and Jerk category. The bronze medal was won by Bulgaria's Nino's Simeonov, with a total of 174kg and the overall winner of the category was Endara Criollo with 184kg.

Taking to their Twitter, Sports Authority of India wrote, "Vijay Prajapati wins in Men's 49kg event with a total lift of 175kg at the 2022 IWF Youth World #Weightlifting Championships, Mexico He lifted 78kg in Snatch and 97kg in Clean & Jerk category Many congratulations Well done!"

Earlier, Vijay had also won a bronze medal in the Snatch portion of the program with his second attempt of 78kg. (ANI)

