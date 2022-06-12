Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

On the way to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the India-South Africa T20I, Ganguly went to Patnaik's residence in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Spain vs Czech Republic Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch ESP vs CZE Football Match in India.

It was a courtesy call, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Following the meeting, he went to the stadium. Patnaik is also scheduled to watch the match at the stadium.

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Ganguly and Patnaik met after a gap of over 15 years. They had last met on April 11, 2007, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)