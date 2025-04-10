New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Indian Arrows Women Juniors handed out an 8-0 drubbing to Casa Barwani SC in their last Group B match of the 2024-25 Indian Women's League at the Padukone Dravid CSE Phase 2, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The Arrows led 5-0 at half-time.

Anushka Kumari (28' 29', 49') netted a hat-trick, while Divyani Linda (13'), Shveta Rani (17'), Abhista Basnett (23'), Gurleen Kaur (68'), and Gurnaz Kaur (88') scored one each for the Arrows.

With nine points in four games ensuring a top-two finish in the group, Indian Arrows have qualified for the IWL 2 Final Round, alongside toppers Roots FC. Garhwal United FC and Krida Prabodhini Pune (Group A), and Sesa FA and Tungabhadra FC (Group C) are the other teams to qualify for the Final Round.

Divyani scored the opening goal when the Arrows attackers moved in a drove past the Casa Barwani defence. With just the goalkeeper in front of her, Divyani had the option to square the ball to three other teammates. However, the forward pulled the trigger herself, only to hit the upright. Luckily though, she got a second chance when the rebound fell kindly at her feet, and she slotted it away.

Captain Shveta doubled the lead, as she finished a cut-back from Anushka before Abhista rounded off her marker and slotted the third goal home.

Then came the Anushka Kumari show, as the midfielder, who already had one assist, scored two in quick succession just before the half-hour mark. The first, a finish from close range, while the second was a well-crafted goal, as she dribbled past the goalkeeper after being played through behind the defence, before finishing in an empty net.

She completed her hat-trick after the restart, turning in a corner at the far post, to make it six. Anushka was not done yet, as she got her second assist in the match when she set up substitute Gurleen for the seventh goal. Gurnaz, who had replaced Anushka, ended the rout with a fine finish at the near post from a tight angle.(ANI)

