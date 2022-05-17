Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 17 (ANI): ARA FC, Indian Arrows prepare for a thrilling Indian Women's League 2022 clash at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match, ARA FC head coach Prit Bhatt said in a statement, "We will be playing against Indian Arrows; they are a good side with experienced players, but we will try to be positive and confident for the game."

"With a positive mindset, we will execute our plan. The team is doing better, we just want to be focused and try to make fewer mistakes," he added.

Further, Indian Arrows, who have been in superb form this season have caught the eye of many with their outstanding performances. Head coach Suren Chettri spoke about how the young side is preparing for the upcoming IWL fixture and their plans.

"We are focused for the remaining three matches. We are prepared well to meet the opponents. We will be looking forward to keeping the ball with us and playing attacking football. We will try to work as a unit in the upcoming games." (ANI)

