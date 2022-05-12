Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 12 (ANI): Indian Arrows will look to get back to winning ways after their narrow loss against high-flying Gokulam Kerala when they take on Mata Rukmani in the Indian Women's League on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The AIFF's developmental side is currently placed 5th on the league table with 13 points from seven matches.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Is World's Highest-Paid Athlete of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo at Third Spot, Check Full List.

Talking about the upcoming game, Indian Arrows head coach Suren Kumar Chettri said, "We are not taking them lightly. They are a good side with a number of determined players in their ranks."

Chettri believes in sticking to the basics and concentrating on their own style of play will help the Arrows. He said, "We will stick to the basics and play how we played the way we want to execute our plans on the pitch."

Also Read | Tim Paine, Former Australia Test Captain, Offered No Contract by Cricket Tasmania.

Quizzed about his take on the loss in the last match Suren said, "In the last game, we just fell short by one goal. So of course we will work on our defensive game, but we are paying equal heed to our attack as well."

On the other hand, Mata Rukmani's head coach Sandeep Singh believes, "Arrows will be a good test for us and we are excited to face them."

He urged his team to make a start with the right momentum in the next match. "It is important that we start with the right tempo and stay focused on playing our game."

Sandeep further said, "We have to improve our efficiency in front of goal and start taking our chances." Indian Arrows are all set to take on Mata Rukmani on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)