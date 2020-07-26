Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and urged him to direct J-K Sports Council to shift proposed synthetic athletic track from Shere-Kashmir Sports Stadium to some alternative place in the district.

In a statement, spokesperson of the J-K Students Association said that "sports lovers, footballers, cricketers from far and wide come to play in the stadium. Even stadium witnesses foreign players who participate in games like; football and cricket. National, state-level tournaments have been organised in this stadium, and youth of district and suburbs showcase their talent with great enthusiasm."

Also Read | ENG 37/0 in 13 Overs| England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020 Day 3: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley Take Lead Past 200.

He further said, "Children, old and young all go to the stadium to relax every day. This stadium conducts many events that are appreciated internationally. Under the shadow of this stadium, many of our children won national and international awards."

The spokesperson also explained that the "inauguration of the synthetic athletic track is although a welcome step, however, it is expected to affect the most-played games like cricket and football. This plan will affect normal activities and the sports which are currently played en-mass. The Youth of District Bandipora in Particular and the people, in general, are completely disheartened by this move taken by the Government. It will hinder the sports activities especially Cricket and Football which are the two major games people love to play here Which would be no longer would be possible after modifying turf. This, in fact, is a direct roadblock' for cricketers and footballers of Bandipora."

Also Read | Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20: Mason Greenwood, Jamie Vardy and Other Players to Watch Out in LEI vs MUN Football Match.

The J-K Students Association said it is the only standard playfield in the district and making it an athletic-specialised stadium would stop the rest of the sports activities which are equally important.

"Local Administration of Bandipora Should have consulted local Cricketers and footballers for starting this initiative. This Stadium is the home to about 120 cricket teams and over 60 registered football clubs of the district. Where will all of them go once Athletic track is made here? This is, in fact, a matter of great concern. It will also impinge our youth and could contribute to their unpleasant distraction. Youth who have so far been spending their time with sports might fall prey to other Social evils including drug," the spokesperson said.

They requested Rijiju to resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds and reconsider the decision and direct the J-K Sports Council to shift the proposed synthetic athletic track from Bandipora Stadium to alternative place in Bandipora. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)