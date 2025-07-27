Manchester, Jul 27 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar struck unbeaten half-centuries to guide India to 322 for four at tea on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test against England here on Sunday.

Jadeja and Washington were batting on 53 and 57 respectively at the break, having added 100 runs for the fifth wicket as the visitors wiped off England's massive 311-run deficit.

Earlier, skipper Shubman Gill fell after smashing his fourth century of the ongoing five-match series, paving the way for Jadeja to join Washington in the middle with India still 88 short of overcoming the deficit.

Opener KL Rahul was dismissed by Ben Stokes for a doughty 90, ending a 188-run partnership for the third wicket with Gill.

Resuming the day on 174 for two and with a deficit of 137 runs, overnight batter Gill completed his hundred before falling to Jofra Archer just before lunch at Old Trafford.

Brief scores:

India: 358 and 322/4 in 118 overs (KL Rahul 90, Shubman Gill 103, Ravindra Jadeja 53 batting, Washington Sundar 57 batting; Chris Woakes 2/57)

England 1st innings: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143).

