Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Jahanvi Bakshi gave ample indication of her potential by lifting the title with a superb round of 2-under 69 when most others seemed to be struggling on the final day of the 12th leg of the Hero WPGT at the Hyderabad Golf Club.

Jahanvi, who had won twice before, became the first to win three titles on the Hero WPGT this season. She killed all prospects of a close fight with some very good golf, even as others gave away early shots.

Jahanvi, who has had a great season with at least a top-5 finish in each of the past 11 legs barring one, once again finished right on top and it came in a commanding manner.

Shooting her third straight under par round, she carded 2-under 69, her best after rounds of 70-70 on first two days.

She finished with 4-under 209 and was five shots better than Vani Kapoor (73), who totalled 1-over 214.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who shared the second round lead with Jahanvi, crumbled in the final round with five bogeys and no birdies in a round of 76 that saw her drop to tied-3rd alongside Amandeep Drall (71).

Amateur Sneha Singh (74) was fifth, while Khushi Khanijau, who finished with four bogeys in a row, shot 76 and was sixth.

Hitaashee Bakshi (76) and Seher Atwal (74) were tied seventh, while Pranavi Urs (73) and Shweta Mansingh (74) completed the Top-10.

Jahanvi began with a birdie on second and then dropped only one shot on the fifth. She made up with a birdie on ninth and 15th and parred the rest for her 69 to display very steady and clean golf.

Vani Kapoor suffered a double bogey on the Par-5 sixth, had a birdie on the 15th and another bogey on 16th in her 73.

Amandeep had her best card of the week with 71 which had four birdies and four bogeys while Gaurika was off colour and shot 76.

Amandeep stays on top of the Hero Order of Merit which is combined for both 2020 and 2021.

Vani Kapoor is now second, while Jahanvi with three wins, all in 2021, is third. Her sister Hitaashee is fourth and Seher Atwal is fifth.

